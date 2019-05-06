GoAir offers fares starting at Rs 1,532 for domestic flights originating from Mumbai

New Delhi: GoAir on Monday announced fares starting at Rs 1,532 for domestic flights originating from Mumbai.

“Come June-July and Mumbaikars will be able to fly to select 7 destinations for as low as Rs 1,532 all inclusive, per person, per sector,” the company said in a release.

GoAir, with its FlySmart options will open up its booking window on 7th May 2019 wherein customers will be able to book direct daily flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Jaipur, Nagpur and Ranchi and likewise return flights starting at Rs 1,532 all inclusive, per sector per person.

The window will close midnight of May 9.

“Early bookings will fetch you lowest price. We appeal to Mumbaikars to take maximum benefit out of these limited-offer seats available at par with comparable modes of transportation,” Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir said.

In Mumbai, all flight numbers starting from G8 2000 to G8 2999 will depart and arrive at Terminal 2, GoAir added.

GoAir operates Airbus A320s aircraft and flies to 24 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar, and 4 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé, Muscat and Abu Dhabi.