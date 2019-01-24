GoAir Republic Day sale: Get tickets starting at Rs 999

New Delhi: To celebrate the 70th year of the Republic Day, Budget carrier GoAir announced a special sale on Thursday.

Under the Republic Day bonanza, GoAir is offering air fares starting as low as Rs 999 all-inclusive of taxes across 26 destinations on its domestic and international network.

The travel period is from February 09 to September 30 and the booking period starts from January 24 to January 26.

Booking for travel can be made across all channels and the offer is available on first-come-first-served basis.

“GoAir has initiated this lowest fare offer for their customers to kick-start their travel and holiday plans for the coming year. GoAir has been consistent in providing flexibility of choice to their customers along with convenient and affordable flying experience,” a company statement said.

This offer is available exclusively across GoAir networks . This offer is not valid on infant bookings. Group discount is not applicable on this offer and this offer cannot be clubbed with any other on-going promotional offer.

GoAir currently operates across 24 domestic and 02 international destinations, with a fleet of 49 aircraft, comprising of Airbus A320 and Airbus A320neo. It connects over 1600 weekly flights and approximately 2,000 plus connections weekly.