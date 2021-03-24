Here’s how smartly Dubai based entrepreneur Hitesh Thawani lifted his business to overcome COVID-19 fallout

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the global economy on a large scale. Businesses in 2020 saw a major dip where some were trying to keep it going by putting their best foot forward, many had to face the downfall. Amidst all the ups and downs, entrepreneur Hitesh Thawani managed to keep his business intact by strategically planning out the next steps to overcome the Covid-19 fallout.

Hitesh Thawani is a Dubai based entrepreneur and founder of a Thai Spa themed pet boutique named Precious Paws. Sharing his experience, he says, “Covid hit us very badly, as there was a rumour that pets spread the virus. So in that scare along with Covid itself, it reduced our walk-ins to almost nothing. However, we reached our clients through the mobile grooming service and online purchases of food and accessories. My team was on point in supporting and making sure the business stays afloat. I did not reduce any staff's salary and hired 2 new people to support them and their families back home”.

The entrepreneur not just made sure to support his team during the hard times but also helped people in the UAE by providing meals to labourers and repatriating workers to their homelands.

The bossman’s idea of a luxurious pet spa in the UAE has been a massive hit. Being a pet lover since childhood helped him turn his avocations into a lucrative business. At Precious Paws, they provide Aromatherapy and Hydrotherapy for pets, which helps prolong issues like skin conditions, and arthritis in pets. Besides, they have a Hotel for pets and also provide Daycare services. After successfully conducting the business for four years straight since the inception, Hitesh introduced mobile pet grooming services in 2019. A full spa set up in a safe and hygienic modified grooming van.

