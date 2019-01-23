Hyundai forays into consumer durables biz in India; to sell LED, AC, washing machine

New Delhi: Hyundai Corporation has ventured into the Indian consumer durables market with a host of products ranging from electronics and home appliances like Smart LEDs, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines and Refrigerators.

“The company will focus on market research, product innovation and talent acquisition in India for work in areas like artificial intelligence, technology and energy-efficiency,”Hyundai Electronics said.

“India is one of the key emerging markets with a burgeoning consumer durable segment and with Hyundai’s entry, we are committed to give Indian consumers an exposure to smart goods technology and product diversification methodologies, manufacturing cutting-edge goods,” Akshay Dhoot, CEO, Hyundai Electronics, said.

Hyundai Electronics is an extended arm of Hyundai Corporation, the South Korean multinational headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.