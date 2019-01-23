हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hyundai Corporation

Hyundai forays into consumer durables biz in India; to sell LED, AC, washing machine

Hyundai Electronics is an extended arm of Hyundai Corporation, the South Korean multinational headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Hyundai forays into consumer durables biz in India; to sell LED, AC, washing machine

New Delhi: Hyundai Corporation has ventured into the Indian consumer durables market with a host of products ranging from electronics and home appliances like Smart LEDs, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines and Refrigerators.

“The company will focus on market research, product innovation and talent acquisition in India for work in areas like artificial intelligence, technology and energy-efficiency,”Hyundai Electronics said.

“India is one of the key emerging markets with a burgeoning consumer durable segment and with Hyundai’s entry, we are committed to give Indian consumers an exposure to smart goods technology and product diversification methodologies, manufacturing cutting-edge goods,” Akshay Dhoot, CEO, Hyundai Electronics, said.

Hyundai Electronics is an extended arm of Hyundai Corporation, the South Korean multinational headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Tags:
Hyundai CorporationIndian consumer durables bizHyundai Smart LEDsHyundai Air ConditionersHyundai Washing MachinesHyundai Refrigerators
Next
Story

Prabhat Dairy to sell flagship dairy biz to French firm for Rs 1,700 crore

Must Watch

5W1H: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bose museum at Red Fort