New Delhi: Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Group is very active on social media. His tweets are interesting, poignant and deep. Sharing one such deep and philosophical tweet on parent-child relationship, industrialist Harsh Goenka gave the analogy of a pencil and an eraser.

The 2-minute and 20-second clip is a conversation between a pencil and and eraser (pencil depicting the children while erasers denote the parents). The conversation tweeted by Harsh Goenka goes thus:

Pencil: I am sorry

Eraser: For what?

Pencil: I'm sorry because you get hurt because of me. Whenever I make a mistake, you're always there to erase it. But as you make my mistake vanish away, you lose a part of yourself and get smaller each time

Eraser: That's true, but I don't mind. You see, I was made to do this. I was made to help you each time you did something wrong. Even though one day I know, I'll be gone, I'm happy with my job. So please, stop worrying. I'll not be happy if I see you sad.

Reflection: Our parents are just like the eraser, and we are the pencil. They're always there for thir children, cleaning up their mistakes. Sometimes along the way they get hurt and with time, they become smaller (older and eventually pass on)

Moral: Take care of your parents, treat them with kindness and most importantly love them.

The tweet has garnered huge attraction among internet users, with Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra being the one to respond.

Replying to the tweet, Mahindra, who himself is very active on Twitter, wrote, “A very poignant message that naturally resonates with us elderly parents. But it also occurred to me, Harsh, that often, many children in the world have to spend much of their lives erasing the mistakes & missteps of their parents!”

A very poignant message that naturally resonates with us elderly parents. But it also occurred to me, Harsh, that often, many children in the world have to spend much of their lives erasing the mistakes & missteps of their parents! @hvgoenka https://t.co/G17NAU4jBC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 3, 2022

