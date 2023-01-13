Infosys posts Rs 6,586 crore net for Q3

New Delhi: Software major Infosys Ltd closed its third quarter with a higher net profit of Rs.6,586 crore. In a regulatory filing, it said it had closed the quarter ended December 31, 2022, with a revenue of Rs 38,318 crore (Rs 31,867 crore in Q3FY22) and a net profit of Rs 6,586 crore (Rs 5,822 crore). The company also said it is closing down its Moscow branch.



During the quarter under review, Infosys' revenues from energy, utilities, resources, services, and manufacturing verticals showed an increase over the corresponding period of the previous year.

On the other hand, revenues from verticals like financial services, retail, communication, life sciences, and others showed a de-growth as compared to the third quarter of FY22.



According to Infosys, its headcount at the end of December 31, 2022, stood at 346,845 up from 292,067 at the end of December 31, 2021.