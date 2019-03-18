Jet Airways cancels 3 flights from Vadodara, 2 from Bhuj

New Delhi: Debt-ridden Jet Airways has cancelled 3 flights from Vadodara to Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai while 2 from Bhuj, sources told Zee Media.

The debt laden Airline has canceled several flights in the last couple of days for its failure to pay rentals to various lessors.

As of today, the total number of aircraft grounded by Jet Airways stand at 41 so far. The airline has a fleet of 119 planes.

Several passengers complained of apathy from Jet Airways, claiming that they were yet to get full refund on flight cancellation while several others took to twitter to vent out their passenger on the poor and unresponsive customer care service of the Airline, in the last few days.

Some customers complained that they could not get through the Jet customer service even after trying for two days. While others said that they were being put on hold for close to an hour, only to be disconnected later.

The Naresh Goyal-promoted carrier is looking at all possible options to raise funds for the debt crisis that is facing the Airlines. The liquidity crunch has not only forced the Airline to ground aircraft leading to cancellation of several flights, it has also caused delayed salary payments to its pilots, engineers and other senior staff.

On March 8, Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal wrote to Etihad Airways Group CEO Tony Douglas seeking urgent funding of Rs 750 crore under an MoU signed between various stakeholders.