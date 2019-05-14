close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jet Airways

Jet Airways shares continue to fall; plummet over 7%

The scrip tanked 7.42 percent to close at Rs 129.10 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 12.44 percent to Rs 122.10.

Jet Airways shares continue to fall; plummet over 7%

New Delhi: Shares of Jet Airways Tuesday plunged over 7 percent, its second day of decline, after the company's deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer (CFO) Amit Agarwal resigned.

The scrip tanked 7.42 percent to close at Rs 129.10 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 12.44 percent to Rs 122.10.

On the NSE, shares plummeted 7.33 percent to close at Rs 128.90.

In terms of volume, 22.14 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day, while over one crore shares were traded on the NSE.

Shares of Jet Airways had plummeted over 8 percent Monday amid continued uncertainty over bidders.

"We wish to inform that Amit Agarwal, the deputy chief executive officer and CFO of the company, has resigned from service due to personal reasons, with effect from May 13," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing.

The airline seized operations temporarily around mid-April due to acute liquidity crisis.

Most of the airline's board members have also quit in last one month.

Tags:
Jet AirwaysJet Airways sharesJet Airways crisis
Next
Story

Airtel tweaks post-paid offerings, to gradually phase out plans below Rs 499

Must Watch

PT2M17S

Breaking News: Stone Pelting at Security forces in Srinagar by School Students