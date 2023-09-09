trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659850
NewsBusinessCompanies
ELON MUSK

Musk's X Challenges New US Transparency Law, Terms It 'Unconstitutional'

In the lawsuit, X said through AB 587, “the State is compelling social media companies to take public positions on controversial and politically-charged issues”.

Last Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 12:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Musk's X Challenges New US Transparency Law, Terms It 'Unconstitutional' Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter) has filed a lawsuit, alleging that a new California law requiring social media platforms to declare certain moderation practices, alleging it is “unconstitutional” and a clear violation of the company’s right to free speech.

The law called AB 587, requires social media companies to publicly detail moderation practices around hate speech, racism, extremism, disinformation, harassment and foreign political interference, reports TechCrunch. (Also Read: Zomato Delivery Executive's Heartwarming Ducati Ride Goes Viral - You Won't Believe What Happens Next)


In the lawsuit, X said through AB 587, “the State is compelling social media companies to take public positions on controversial and politically-charged issues”. (Also Read: Prophet Muhammad Was 'Maryada Purushottam'; Bihar Education Minister Sparks Controversy)

“Because X Corp. must take such positions on these topics as they are formulated by the State, X Corp. is being forced to adopt the State’s politically-charged terms, which is a form of compelled speech in and of itself,” the lawsuit alleged.

“AB 587 thus mandates X Corp. to speak about sensitive, controversial topics about which it does not wish to speak in the hopes of pressuring X Corp. to limit constitutionally-protected content on its platform that the State apparently finds objectionable or undesirable,” it added.

Responding to the lawsuit, California Assembly member Jesse Gabriel, and author of the AB 587 bill, said that it is “a pure transparency measure that simply requires companies to be upfront about if and how they are moderating content. It in no way requires any specific content moderation policies.”

The AB 587 bill was signed into law a year ago.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train