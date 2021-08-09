Nestle India's popular brands to sport masks on packaging to create awareness

FMCG major Nestle India on Monday said its iconic brands Maggi, KitKat, Nescafe, Everyday will have their logos masked up in order to create awareness and reinforce Covid-appropriate behaviour among the masses.

Nestle is tweaking its product packaging to leverage the power of iconic brands like Maggi, Kitkat, Nescafe and Everyday to deliver the message, said Nestle India in a statement.

The company will have a campaign in print and digital media informing its consumers about the packaging changes, generating awareness, said a Nestlé India spokesperson.

"Nestle India understands the need of the hour and wants to sensitise each and every individual about the one basic practice that we must all follow – Masking up," the statement said.

The company has taken this step amid experts saying the rise in fresh cases and the R-value in many states are a worrying sign.

"To remind all of us and to create awareness on this very important safeguard, we have commenced work towards tweaking our product packaging that will see our iconic brands 'masked up'. Our aim is to ensure that this important message gets reinforced every times when consumers look at our products," he said.

By leveraging the power of iconic brands, Nestle aims to spread even greater awareness on the importance of masking.

The company has already implemented the changes at its factory lines and the products are expected to hit the market in coming weeks.

"Our brands have a rich purpose and in the past as well, packaging changes have been made to reflect important societal messages such as on 'Educating the Girl Child'," it said.

According to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, with 35,499 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India's infection tally now stands at 3,19,69,954.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.