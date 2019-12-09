OPPO presents Sunburn Goa 2019, capture this musical spectacle on the Best Camera Smartphone of the Year

The curtains are all set to go up with the biggest musical spectacle of Asia, #OPPOxSunburn Goa 2019 on Monday (December 9), marking the new year festivities with musical & dance extravaganza like never before.

While you are engaged in celebrating musical festivities, you often end up capturing blurry images, and realise only once you reach your place and have a glance over your images. You are so busy with celebration and dancing that you often end up capturing image of your shoe when you thought you were taking a selfie? We’ve all been there.

When you're at a festival like Sunburn, fumbling for your phone amidst the pulsating crowd to try and capture a great moment can be a tad bit difficult. Here is where the OPPO Reno2 steps in. It helps you take home some lasting memories and amazing pictures for posterity.

Capturing every moment to create life long memories is of utmost priority at any music festival and when the line-up boasts of names such as Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix and Flume, you need a phone that can do the job right. OPPO Reno2 is the perfect companion for an extravaganza like this, helping take some amazing shots and videos of you having the time of your life. With the World’s First Pop-up camera with Bokeh effect in video, Reno2 will enable you to create amazing videos, with the focus on you and help you stand out amidst the crowd. So not just capture videos but create memories.

For more than a decade, the Sunburn festival has been drawing EDM fans across the world to Goa, and this year will be no different. So, when you are at a music festival of this scale, it’s likely that you won’t stand at one place. When you are moving around through the crowd to capture different angles, the OPPO Reno2 will come in handy to shoot different kinds of pictures - from an ultra wide angle shot showcasing the stage, to a close up shot of the musician utilising the 20X digital zoom. And with the Reno2, you don’t even have to worry about being right at the front to get that amazing shot of an ongoing act. Thanks to the device’s 20X Digital Zoom capability, you will be able to see further than ever before!

Another issue at any music festival is that you’re always at the mercy of whatever type of lighting the concert venue is providing. Then there are artists who love playing their sets in moody lighting. When you start to struggle with concerns of over exposure or an image being too dark, don’t fret. Simply whip out your OPPO Reno2, and its Ultra Dark Mode 2.0 will ensure that you are able to capture perfect photos in low light and, without the need for a bulky tripod.

With tons of opportunities for you to capture shots that you couldn’t have imagined, the OPPO Reno2 will be a perfect companion for helping you share the story of your Sunburn experience with your friends. Take advantage of a great camera smartphone and get clicking!