topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
RBI

Payment system operators to report fraud on RBI's DAKSH from Jan 1

The responsibility to submit the reported payment fraud transactions shall be of the issuer bank/PPI issuer/credit card issuing NBFCs, whose issued payment instrument has been used in the fraud," the RBI said.

Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 10:01 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Payment system operators to report fraud on RBI's DAKSH from Jan 1

New Delhi: In order to streamline reporting, enhance efficiency and automate the payments fraud management process, the RBI on Monday said the fraud reporting module will be migrated to DAKSH -- the Reserve Bank's advanced supervisory monitoring system -- from January 1. The RBI operationalised the Central Payments Fraud Information Registry (CPFIR) in March 2020 with reporting of payment frauds by scheduled commercial banks and non-bank Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) issuers.

"...Entities shall commence reporting of payment frauds in DAKSH from this date (January 01, 2023)," the central bank said in a circular. In addition to the existing bulk upload facility to report payment frauds, DAKSH provides additional functionalities, like a maker-checker facility, online screen-based reporting, an option for requesting additional information, the facility to issue alerts/ advisories, generation of dashboards and reports.

All RBI-authorised Payment System Operators (PSOs) / providers and payment system participants operating in India are required to report all payment frauds, including attempted incidents, irrespective of value, either reported by their customers or detected by the entities themselves, it added.

This reporting was earlier facilitated through Electronic Data Submission Portal (EDSP) and is being migrated to DAKSH. After going live, payment fraud reporting in DAKSH effective January 01, 2023, entities shall not be able to report any payment frauds in EDSP, the central bank said.

The responsibility to submit the reported payment fraud transactions shall be of the issuer bank/PPI issuer/credit card issuing NBFCs, whose issued payment instrument has been used in the fraud," the RBI said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022