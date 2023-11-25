New Delhi: In the midst of the ChatGPT rollercoaster, Bengaluru, the IT capital of India, added its own unexpected twist to the tech drama. The week began with the sudden ousting of OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, in a move that had the tech world buzzing with speculation. But just as the chaos unfolded, Bengaluru managed to steal the spotlight in its own unique way.

In a surprising turn of events, 'Namma Yatri,' Bengaluru's popular auto-rickshaw app, seized the opportunity to inject a dose of local humor into the global tech narrative.

As news of Sam Altman's departure and subsequent reinstatement circulated, the app sent out a notification that read, "Pickup faster than Sam Altman's return!" This quirky and techie twist didn't just get Bengalureans talking; it had them sharing screenshots on social media, declaring it a 'Peak Bengaluru' moment.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions of netizens. Take a look: