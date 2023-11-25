'Pick Up Faster Than Sam Altman's Return': Auto Rickshaw's Peak Bengaluru Moment
In a surprising turn of events, 'Namma Yatri,' Bengaluru's popular auto-rickshaw app, seized the opportunity to inject a dose of local humor into the global tech narrative.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: In the midst of the ChatGPT rollercoaster, Bengaluru, the IT capital of India, added its own unexpected twist to the tech drama. The week began with the sudden ousting of OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, in a move that had the tech world buzzing with speculation. But just as the chaos unfolded, Bengaluru managed to steal the spotlight in its own unique way.
In a surprising turn of events, 'Namma Yatri,' Bengaluru's popular auto-rickshaw app, seized the opportunity to inject a dose of local humor into the global tech narrative. (Also Read: SBI Credit Cards: Check Features, Annual Fees, And More)
As news of Sam Altman's departure and subsequent reinstatement circulated, the app sent out a notification that read, "Pickup faster than Sam Altman's return!" This quirky and techie twist didn't just get Bengalureans talking; it had them sharing screenshots on social media, declaring it a 'Peak Bengaluru' moment. (Also Read: Registration For DDA Flats Starts Today; Check Price, How To Apply, And More)
Here are some of the hilarious reactions of netizens. Take a look:
And this is my peak Bengaluru moment! @nammayatri@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/NfV5EgT0be — sajetan (@narayantejas) November 23, 2023
Surprised to see that no one has posted a screenshot of this notification here on Twitter tagging @peakbengaluru already.@nammayatri has also been following the drama, haha pic.twitter.com/YnZxCeTYYs — aswin c (@chandanaveli) November 23, 2023
#peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/Ny2DUD4nba — Lisa Pauline Mattackal (@LPM94) November 23, 2023
Namma yatri is peak tech? Yes. @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/erZGJ20uh3 — Jishnav Dawar (@JishnavDawar) November 23, 2023
Live Tv