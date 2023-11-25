SBI Credit Cards: Check Features, Annual Fees, And More

New Delhi: To accommodate each cardholder's unique financial demands, the State Bank of India provides a variety of credit cards. SBI cards provide benefits for dining, shopping, travel, and other activities. Among other things, you can benefit from cashback and low-interest rates.

Take a look at the characteristics and advantages of SBI cards if you're in the market for a new credit card so you can select the one that best meets your needs. (Also Read: Registration For DDA Flats Starts Today; Check Price, How To Apply, And More)

Card Name: Cashback SBI Card

Annual Charge Of The Card: Rs 999

Ideal For Cashback and online shopping

Card Name: BPCL SBI Card

Annual Charge Of BPCL SBI Card: Rs 499

Ideal For Fuel

Card Name: Yatra SBI Credit Card

Annual Charge Of Yatra SBI Credit Card: Rs 499

Ideal For Travel

Card Name: Nature's Basket SBI Card Elite

Annual Charge Of Yatra SBI Credit Card: Rs 4,999

Ideal For Grocery Shopping

Card Name: SimplySAVE SBI Card

Annual Charge Of Yatra SBI Credit Card: Rs 499

Ideal for dining, movies, grocery & department stores

Card Name: IRCTC SBI Platinum Card

Annual Charge Of IRCTC SBI Platinum Card: Rs 500

Ideal For Railway Tickets

Card Name: SimplyCLICK SBI Card

Annual Charge Of SimplyCLICK SBI Card: Rs 499

Ideal For Online Spending