SBI Credit Cards: Check Features, Annual Fees, And More
New Delhi: To accommodate each cardholder's unique financial demands, the State Bank of India provides a variety of credit cards. SBI cards provide benefits for dining, shopping, travel, and other activities. Among other things, you can benefit from cashback and low-interest rates.
Take a look at the characteristics and advantages of SBI cards if you're in the market for a new credit card so you can select the one that best meets your needs. (Also Read: Registration For DDA Flats Starts Today; Check Price, How To Apply, And More)
Card Name: Cashback SBI Card
Annual Charge Of The Card: Rs 999
Ideal For Cashback and online shopping
Card Name: BPCL SBI Card
Annual Charge Of BPCL SBI Card: Rs 499
Ideal For Fuel
Card Name: Yatra SBI Credit Card
Annual Charge Of Yatra SBI Credit Card: Rs 499
Ideal For Travel
Card Name: Nature's Basket SBI Card Elite
Annual Charge Of Yatra SBI Credit Card: Rs 4,999
Ideal For Grocery Shopping
Card Name: SimplySAVE SBI Card
Annual Charge Of Yatra SBI Credit Card: Rs 499
Ideal for dining, movies, grocery & department stores
Card Name: IRCTC SBI Platinum Card
Annual Charge Of IRCTC SBI Platinum Card: Rs 500
Ideal For Railway Tickets
Card Name: SimplyCLICK SBI Card
Annual Charge Of SimplyCLICK SBI Card: Rs 499
Ideal For Online Spending
