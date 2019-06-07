Piyush Goyal to lead Indian delegation for G20 meet on trade in Japan

New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will discuss the global trade scenario, WTO matters and digital trade during a two-day G20 ministerial meeting beginning Saturday in Tsukuba city, Japan, an official release said.

Goyal will discuss developments in the global trade situation, WTO matters and digital trade. He will also hold dialogue with other participating Trade Ministers on current international trade and investments. For the first time Ministers of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Commerce will participate in a joint session on Digital Economy at the G20 Ministerial Meeting.

The G20 Trade Ministers deliberations will form part of the G20 Summit Leaders agenda in the formal discussions and will also be a part of the Summit Declaration.

In his first visit abroad after assuming charge, Piyush Goyal will take this opportunity to interact with various trade ministers of participating countries including host Japan. Commerce Minister will hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of G20 in order to sensitize India’s core interests in trade and investment issues.

Over 50 Trade and Digital Economy Ministers will get together for the first time in G20 history in Tsukuba, Japan, to discuss how G20 economies can promote trade and investment and maximize benefits from the development of the digital economy and technologies to ensure sustainable growth of the global economy.

The Trade and Digital Economy meeting is one of the 8 Ministerial meetings taking place in Japan alongside the 2019 G20 Summit. The other seven Ministerial meetings are Agriculture Ministers’, Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ meeting, Labour and Employment Ministers’ meeting, Tourism Ministers meeting, Ministerial meeting on Energy Transitions and Global Environment for Sustainable Growth, Health Ministers’ meeting and Foreign Ministers’ meeting

G20 is made up of 19 countries and the European Union(EU). The 19 countries are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, The Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The G20 members represent two-thirds of the world’s people and 85 percent of its economy.