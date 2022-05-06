हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Reserve Bank of India

RBI imposes penalty on Daimler Financial Services India, KKR India Financial Services

The RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh each on Daimler Financial Services India and KKR India Financial Services for non-compliance with directions related to 'monitoring of frauds in NBFCs'.

RBI imposes penalty on Daimler Financial Services India, KKR India Financial Services

New Delhi: The RBI on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh each on Daimler Financial Services India and KKR India Financial Services for non-compliance with directions related to 'monitoring of frauds in NBFCs'.

The central bank said it conducted statutory inspection of the two companies with reference to their financial position as on March 31, 2020.

The penalties were imposed after considering their replies to its notices, oral submissions made in the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by them. Also Read: Is your Aadhaar card fake or real? Here’s how to verify it

The RBI, however, added that the penalties are based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with their customers. Also Read: LIC IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status, and other details to know before applying

