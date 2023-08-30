Rural Business Idea: Earn Lakhs Every Month By Starting Animal Feed Making Business, Get Government Subsidy And Loan Upto Rs 10 Lakh

New Delhi: If you are a rural or village dweller, there is are rural entrepreneurship ventures that aligns financial success and at the same time provides huge earnings opportunities. Among several rural business proposition, Animal Feed Making Business could be one option that promises substantial year-round revenue. This business also has consistent demand across all seasons.

You can make animal feed by utilizing agricultural remnants like maize husks, wheat bran, grains, cakes, and grass to turn it into high-quality animal feed.

Animal Feed Making Business Licenses



However, be mindful that before initiating this venture, you will be required to acquire the necessary licenses. Apart from the license, there are many other rules for this business. You have to comply with requisite regulations and strictly adhere to industry standards.This business holds significant potential, particularly for dairy livestock.

Animal Feed Making Business Registration

First, you have to choose the name of Animal Fodder Farm, and then registration will have to be done as per the Shopping Act. After this, you have to acquire Food License (FSSAI Food License) from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Additionally, enlisting for GST registration is mandatory for tax compliance. For the production process too you will require a vast spectrum of Animal Fodder Machines, each playing a pivotal role in crafting top-notch animal feed.

After the above criteria has been met, you will require environmental clearance. You have to secured an NOC from the Environment Department, and this is mandatory. Simultaneously, a license from the Animal Husbandry Department is also mandatory.

If you want to start the business of making animal feed under the name of your brand, then a trademark will also have to be taken. According to the ISI standard, BIS Certification will also need to be made.

Animal Feed Making Business Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana Loan

For these businesses numerous state governments extend loans for self-employment ventures. Alternatively, under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, you can get loans of up to Rs 10 lakh. These funds can finance the acquisition of critical machinery such as feed grinders, cattle feed machines, mixers for blending, and precision weight scales.

Animal Feed Making Business Robust Profit

This enterprise holds immense promise where you can tap the vast demand from the flourishing livestock sector. Additionally, the exponential growth of animal husbandry in rural economy can give you immense opportibuties. Once established, this business venture has the potential to generate substantial monthly profits. You can earn lakhs every months with constant influx of orders for fodder.