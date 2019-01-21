SC seeks response from ED on Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking permission to go abroad

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of Enforcement Directorate (ED) over plea moved by Karti Chaidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, seeking permission to go abroad.

Karti had filed the plea in November, seeking apex court's nod to travel to France on February 21-28.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has asked the ED to file response on Karti Chidambaram's plea by next Monday.

Karti is facing prosecution in INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED and is also an accused in INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

Last week, the apex court refused urgent hearing to a Karti's plea on his foreign travel permission.

"We are not interested. File an application explaining your reasons... It is 10:30 and you are out of turn...," the bench, which also comprised Justices L Nageswara Rao and S K Kaul, said.

"Who is Karti? Karti Chidambaram, you are saying? Let him stay where he is. We have more important matters to decide," the bench had said.

With PTI Inputs