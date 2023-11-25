Searching For Job? These Startups Are Hiring For Different Roles - Check

New Delhi: Despite economic challenges, a small number of businesses are defying the norm and expanding their workforce. Several companies, including Park+, Borzo, and Ekkaa Electronics, are hiring heavily in a variety of departments and employment areas.

The recruiting is mostly focused on plans for next year's growth. In addition, entrepreneurs want specialized skills in order to expand into new areas and get ready for the future. (Also Read: 'Pick Up Faster Than Sam Altman's Return': Auto Rickshaw's Peak Bengaluru Moment)

Ekkaa Electronics

Ekkaa Electronics intends to hire 1,600–1,800 new employees in the next year as part of its aggressive growth drive. With an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, the manufacturer of LED televisions is setting up a new production facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, including in-house design and manufacturing solutions along with full backward integration. (Also Read: SBI Credit Cards: Check Features, Annual Fees, And More)

Rubix Data Sciences

Tech business Rubix Data Sciences hopes to add 60–75 additional team members in the next six months to a year. Those with experience in operations management, finance analysis, customer service, collection management, sales and business development, data analysis, product development, risk analytics, and executive finance jobs are the ones being hired.

Park+

The Autotech firm Park+ announced that it plans to hire between 250 and 300 people over the course of the next six months, with about 100 of those posts going to techies. The company is presently trying to grow its data science, AI, and ML departments.

Borzo

In 2024, the logistics company Borzo anticipates adding 100–120 additional employees. The plan is an essential component of Borzo's worldwide operations centralization strategy in India.

To be more precise, eighty-five percent of the new personnel will concentrate on enhancing sales and fortifying the support staff across many areas. Borzo is currently looking for people to fill important DevOps, operations, and other roles that would improve and bring value to the company's operations.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on reports circulating within the industry. While we strive for accuracy and reliability in our reporting, readers are advised to exercise discretion and understand that the details shared may be subject to change. The purpose of this article is to present speculative insights into the possibility of startups hiring across various job roles. It is crucial for readers to verify information independently. The publication and its authors do not take responsibility for any decisions made based on the content of this article.)