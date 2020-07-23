SpiceJet designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate flights to US

New Delhi: Low-cost Airline SpiceJet on Thursday said it has been designated as the Indian scheduled carrier to operate flights between India and the US.

"This is to inform you that in terms of the Air Services Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of the United States of America, SpiceJet has been designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the USA," the company said in a statement.

So far, only the national carrier Air India has been operating flights on India-US routes. SpiceJet has become the first Indian budget carrier to operate services to the United States. The Airline major has however not revealed commencement dates or destinations.

“It gives me immense pleasure to share that SpiceJet has been designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate between India and the US. This designation would help us plan for our international expansion in a much better and calibrated manner. I have always maintained that there is an opportunity in every adversity and the present crisis situation has seen SpiceJet rise to the occasion and play a pivotal role. From operating over 4300 cargo flights to carrying over 24,000 tons of cargo to operating over 400 charter flights to bring back thousands of stranded Indian nationals back home, SpiceJet has worked non-stop and contributed in whatever manner possible, ” Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet said.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. After nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the government resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25. However, it had then allowed the airlines to operate at a maximum of 33 percent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) increased the limits on June 26 from 33 per cent to 45 percent.