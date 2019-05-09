close

SpiceJet offers business class from May 11 on select routes

Mumbai: Low-frills airline SpiceJet Thursday said it will offer business class on key domestic routes from May 11.

To begin with, it will offer business class on its Boeing 737s to be operated from certain routes from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Bagdogra, and Srinagar, a statement said.

The move comes days after the airline leased some of the Boeing 737 planes from the grounded Jet Airways and announced signing of a code-share pact with the premier Gulf carrier Emirates.

Jet' entire Boeing fleet, including the narrow-body B737s, had two class configurations--business and economy.

As part of the business class offering, SpiceJet will also provide its passengers complimentary lounge access, higher baggage allowance, meals and beverages, priority services, the release said.

