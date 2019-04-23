close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SpiceJet

SpiceJet to start 28 daily flights from April 26

The new flights from Delhi to Mumbai and Bengaluru will operate from Terminal 2 and have a 4-digit flight number starting with 8.

SpiceJet to start 28 daily flights from April 26

New Delhi: SpiceJet said Tuesday it will start 28 daily flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its domestic network from April 26.

Cash-starved Jet Airways suspended operations last week and the government authorities are in the process of allocating the airport slots vacated by the full-service carrier to other airlines, including SpiceJet, amid efforts to increase capacity to meet peak season traffic.

SpiceJet said Tuesday the new flights from Mumbai are on the Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Amritsar-Mumbai, Mumbai-Mangalore-Mumbai and Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai sectors.

Moreover, the budget carrier has also enhanced operations with additional frequencies from the city on the routes of Mumbai-Patna-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai and Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai.

"SpiceJet will also introduce two new frequencies each from Delhi to Patna and Bengaluru besides three additional frequencies on the Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai sector," SpiceJet said.

The new flights from Delhi to Mumbai and Bengaluru will operate from Terminal 2 and have a 4-digit flight number starting with 8.

Additionally, 4 digit flight numbers starting with 6  would be used for flights departing and arriving at Mumbai's Terminal 2.

Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales and revenue officer of SpiceJet, said: "We are happy to announce additional flights from Delhi and Mumbai. We hope these new flights will help minimise passenger inconvenience caused as a result of shortage of capacity in the Indian aviation market."

SpiceJet has also announced a slew of new non-stop international flights from Mumbai to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu from May-end.

It will deploy its Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on all the routes.

Tags:
SpiceJetSpiceJet New FlightsSpiceJet domestic flights
Next
Story

Reliance Jio Wins IMC Digital Technology Award 2018 for Pan-India IP based 4G Network

Must Watch

PT2M3S

"The matter related to Sadhvi Pragya does not come in our jurisdiction": NIA