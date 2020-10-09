हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Consultancy Services

TCS pips Accenture to become world’s most-valuable IT Company

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday became the second Indian firm after Reliance Industries to attain a market valuation of more than Rs 10 lakh crore.

TCS pips Accenture to become world’s most-valuable IT Company

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday piped Accenture to become world’s most-valuable IT Company, a feat it retained for a very brief time.

TCS's market capitalisation was at $144.7 billion as compared to Accenture’s market capitalisation of $143.1 billion (October 8 closing data).

TCS gained another major feat on Monday, by becoming the second Indian firm after Reliance Industries to attain a market valuation of more than Rs 10 lakh crore. Following the rally in its share price, the company''s market valuation jumped Rs 69,082.25 crore to reach Rs 10,15,714.25 crore at close of trade on the BSE.

TCS last month became the second Indian firm to have a market valuation of over Rs 9 lakh crore after Reliance Industries Limited. It is the second most-valuable domestic firm in terms of market capitalisation.

Live TV

Reliance Industries Limited is the first Indian firm to have crossed the Rs 10 lakh crore market valuation mark.

TCS this Wednesday announced a mega-Rs 16,000 crore buyback plan at Rs 3,000 per equity share. In 2017 and 2018 too, TCS had undertaken buyback offers of similar sizes. The buyback will be conducted via a tender offer route using the stock exchange mechanism, it added.

The buyback offer is subject to the approval of the members by means of a special resolution through a postal ballot, the filing said. A public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details will be released in due course following the buyback regulations.

Tags:
Tata Consultancy ServicesTCSAccenture
Next
Story

Start-ups welcome Centre's decision to scrap 18% GST on satellite launches from India
  • 69,06,151Confirmed
  • 1,06,490Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M20S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Sana Khan left the film industry for Islam!