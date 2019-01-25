हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Oberoi Rajvilas

This Jaipur hotel ranks 13th among top 25 hotels in world

The property also ranked 7th in luxury and 21st in best service category, in the TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards 2019.

This Jaipur hotel ranks 13th among top 25 hotels in world

Mumbai: The Oberoi Rajvilas in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has featured among the top 25 hotels in the world, securing at 13th position.

The property also ranked 7th in luxury and 21st in best service category, in the TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards 2019.

Tulemar Bungalows & Villas of Costa Rica ranked number one in the global list followed by Italy's Hotel Belvedere and Cambodia's Viroth's Hotel.

Travellers' Choice award winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide, it said.

The 17th year of the awards, TripAdvisor has recognised 7,812 properties in 94 countries and eight regions worldwide in the categories of top hotels overall, luxury, bargain, small, best service, inns and B&B's, romance, family and all-inclusive.

Travellers' Choice award winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide, it said.

Meanwhile, in the Asia top 25 list four Indian hotels have featured, under different categories.

The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur was at the fifth place in the top 25 hotels in Asia, while Evolve Back, Coorg (Karnataka) was in 14th place, The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra in 19th and Trivik Hotels & Resorts, Karnataka in the 20th place.

Cambodia's Viroth's Hotel topped the list in Asia, followed by Kenting Amanda Hotel, Taiwan in second and Vietnam's Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa in third. Cambodia's Golden Temple Retreat secured the fourth spot.

Rajasthan retained the top spot among Indian states with 64 awards followed by Kerala with 47 awards and Karnataka with 31 awards.

Tags:
Oberoi RajvilasOberoi Rajvilas JaipurTripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards 2019
Next
Story

PSU bankers raise questions about delay in RBI action against Chanda Kochhar

Must Watch

Watch: Shashi Tharoor admits to dynastic politics in Congress

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close