Unveiling The Personal Side: The Story Of Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend And The Love That Was

New Delhi: From long back, no matter what is going on with Tesla, SpaceX, or X (former Twitter), Elon Musk always manages to steal the show. His personal life is, nevertheless, a popular issue as well, just like his business operations. He's recently come under fire from his ex-wives for being "controlling" and "self-absorbed."

But in a recent interview, his ex-girlfriend Grimes took a different stand, praising him for all the right reasons and hailed him as an exceptional leader.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, dated the Canadian musician Grimes (full name: Claire Elise Boucher) in 2018. In 2022, following the birth of their second child together, the couple split up.



Grimes talked openly about her relationship with the millionaire in a recent interview with Wired. She said that having a relationship with Musk was like the "best internship ever."

She said, "I had the best internship ever thanks to him. Although nobody likes to bring up Elon, it was amazing to be present when all that SpaceX action took place. That is a leadership and engineering master class that demonstrates how uncommon it is to find a leader of that calibre.

Because Musk was described by Grimes as "my best friend and the love of my life" at the time of their split, the two remain friendly.

She sarcastically responded, "Maybe to have more fun," when asked what Musk had learnt from her. I make an effort to develop family culture and soften him. He also frequently appropriates my memes.

The friendship has also been extensively covered by Elon Musk's biographer Walter Isaacson in the forthcoming book. Isaacson said in a post on X that Musk took her on a drive to demonstrate the self-driving car technology on their second date.

"While driving her to a restaurant, he demonstrated how quickly the car could accelerate, then took his hands off the wheel, covered his eyes, and let her experiment with Autopilot," the author claimed.

She answered, "I think so," when asked if she believed that the physical altercation would actually take place. Elon is really powerful, she continued, but "Zuck is training a tonne."

Grimes declared that she would rather this fight not go place. "I love gladiatorial matches, but watching the father of your children engage in a physical struggle is not the most enjoyable feeling," she told Wired.

But since it won't result in brain damage, I honestly think this is a positive thing. Guys need a place to express their traditional masculinity.