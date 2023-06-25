topStoriesenglish2626720
Watch | Zerodha's Chief Nithin Kamath Sings Songs Of KK, Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri As A Tribute On World Music Day

In addition to showcasing his own singing skills, Nithin Kamath encouraged netizens to share their amateur attempts in the comments section, acknowledging the risk of potential trolling from friends. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Zerodha's Chief, Nithin Kamath, decides to showcase his singing talent on World Music Day.
  • Kamath shares a video where he paid tribute to his favorite singers.
  • World Music Day Celebrates On June 21 every year.

New Delhi: Zerodha's Chief, Nithin Kamath, decided to showcase his singing talent on World Music Day following the persistent requests of his employees. Taking to his Twitter handle, Kamath shared a video where he paid tribute to his favorite singers, including Lata Mangeshkar, KK, SPB, and Bappi Lahiri, who have recently passed away.

Kamath stated that he shared the video to emphasize the significance of pursuing hobbies outside of work.

In addition to showcasing his own singing skills, he encouraged netizens to share their amateur attempts in the comments section, acknowledging the risk of potential trolling from friends. However, Kamath firmly believed that embracing vulnerability and stepping out of our comfort zones is an essential part of personal growth.

World Music Day

World Music Day is a celebration that transcends borders and cultures, uniting people through the universal language of music. Observed on the 21st of June each year, this day serves as a vibrant reminder of the power and impact of music in our lives.

World Music Day encourages us to embrace the joy of music, whether by playing an instrument, singing, or simply immersing ourselves in its captivating melodies, allowing it to uplift our spirits and ignite our souls.

