Who Is Renuka Jagtiani, Forbes' Newest Edition To The Elite Billionaire Club

New Delhi: Renuka Jagtiani, the CEO of Landmark Group, is the latest edition to the elite billionaire club of 25 business persons that India has recently added. Renuka has a net worth of $4.8 billion, making her one of India's richest businesswomen.



Who is Renuka Jagtiani?

Renuka Jagtiani is the CEO and chairperson at Landmark Group, an international consumer conglomerate with headquarters in Dubai. The group was founded by her husband Micky Jagtiani in 1973.

In her capacity as the CEO of the company, Renuka is in charge of nearly 50,000 workers.

For almost two decades, Renuka has spearheaded the group's corporate strategy and forays into new markets.

According to Forbes, Jagtiani obtained her riches from her spouse upon his passing. She joined the group in 1993 and was instrumental in the opening of Splash, a fast-fashion company with above 200 stores in 11 countries in the Middle East and Africa. She became additionally instrumental in the setting up of Indian businesses, including lifestyle, in 1999.

Renuka Jagtiani has received numerous awards and recognitions. She was given the Outstanding Asian Business Woman of the Year award at the Asian Business Awards Middle East in 2007.

Renuka received the Businesswoman of the Year at the Gulf Business Industry Awards in January 2012. She received the Captain of the Industry Award from the Stars of Business Award in 2016. In 2017, the businesswoman was inducted into the ‘Hall of Fame’ at the World Retail Congress.

Jagtiani graduated with a BA from Mumbai University.

Aarti, Nisha, and Rahul, her three children, are group directors at Landmark.