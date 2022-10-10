Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal himself delivers orders to customers at least once a quarter, reveals Naukri.com owner Sanjeev Bikhchandani

New Delhi: Knock Knock! Who’s there? Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal. Well, the funny knock-knock joke might really not be funny sometime. Naukri.com owner Sanjeev Bikhchandani has revealed that Deepinder Goyal and his team delivers orders to customers once in a while. However, the interesting aspect is that no one has recognised Goyal so far.

"Just met Deepinder Goyal and the Zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him," Bikhchandani tweeted.

The Online food recently launched its inter-city food delivery service that will allow customers to order dishes and delicacies from famous outlets and restaurants in other cities. The company is currently running this service in the Delhi-NCR region and has just started in Bengaluru.

Currently, the list of cities to order from are Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Mathura, Chennai, Agra, and Bhubaneswar.

The users will only be able to order certain iconic dishes from a few select restaurants.