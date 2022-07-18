New Delhi: The bonhomie between two delivery boys of two different brands is winning a lot of praise on the internet. The video of a Swiggy boy helping Zomato executive amidst sweltering Delhi heat is winning heart on internet with some calling it “Bros being bros" and other saying “Divided by companies united by profession."

The video has been captured by an instagram user by the name Sanah Arora. In the video, both the Swiggy and Zomato delivery boys are seen riding alongside each other. While the Swiggy executive is on a motorcycle, the Zomato delivery person is on his bicycle. Amidst the scorching heat, the Swiggy executive holds Zomato executive’s hands to give him and extra push and they keep riding synchronically.

The video has been applauded by several users online. At the time of writing this article, the video garnered 4,67,363 likes and 1,301 comments.

A couple of days ago a video of a boy --apparently a swiggy delivery executive--riding on a horse to deliver food amidst Mumbai rain became viral on social media. Swiggy had posted on their social handles a Quest to find the delivery partner. In an instagram post, laced with wit and sarcasm, Swiggy has announced a bounty of Rs 5,000 for netizens and food lover, who can identify the person in the video. However, it later turned out that the man was a 17-year-old horse couturier, and not a delivery executive.