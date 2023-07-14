trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635525
Zomato’s Tweet Of Sending ‘Dahi Cheeni’ To ISRO On Chandrayaan-3 Launch Goes Viral; Netizens React

ISRO launched Chandrayaan- 3 dubbed 'Bahubali' for the second attempt to land a rover in a soft-landing on the Moon. Earlier, ISRO lost the connection of the lander from the rocket in the first attempt.  

Jul 14, 2023

File Photo

New Delhi: Zomato has come up with another witty and time-bound tweet on the occasion of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s Chandryaan -3 launch on Friday from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. In a tweet, the food delivery app sent ‘Dahi Cheeni’ to ISRO before Chandrayaan -3 launch as the traditional sweet is considered to bring a good luck before any auspicious activity.

The tweet was posted by Zomato around 4:30 hours before the launch. Zomato took the moment and stated, “sending dahi cheeni to isro for the launch of Chandrayaan – 3”.


 

Netizens React On The Post 

That's how they react.

