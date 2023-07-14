Zomato’s Tweet Of Sending ‘Dahi Cheeni’ To ISRO On Chandrayaan-3 Launch Goes Viral; Netizens React

New Delhi: Zomato has come up with another witty and time-bound tweet on the occasion of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s Chandryaan -3 launch on Friday from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. In a tweet, the food delivery app sent ‘Dahi Cheeni’ to ISRO before Chandrayaan -3 launch as the traditional sweet is considered to bring a good luck before any auspicious activity.

The tweet was posted by Zomato around 4:30 hours before the launch. Zomato took the moment and stated, “sending dahi cheeni to isro for the launch of Chandrayaan – 3”.

sending dahi cheeni to @isro for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 — zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2023

ISRO launched Chandrayaan- 3 dubbed 'Bahubali' for the second attempt to land a rover in a soft-landing on the Moon. Earlier, ISRO lost the connection of the lander from the rocket in the first attempt.

Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity! https://t.co/gko6fnOUaK July 14, 2023

Netizens React On The Post

Yar ye Zomato k tweets kitne awesome hain yar...!!! — Anshita Rai (@rai_ans) July 14, 2023

@zomato’s admin deserves a hug for sure! — Akshayyy (@PeddiwarAkshay) July 14, 2023

Inspired from all your tweets — Sachin Prajapati (@worldofsachin) July 14, 2023

