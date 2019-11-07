100th T20I game for India a moment of pride: Rohit Sharma

Rajkot: Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma will achieve a rare feat on Thursday when he takes the field in the second T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh here on Thursday. Rohit will become the only Indian player and second globally to feature in 100 T20I games.

Pakistan`s Shoaib Malik (111 T20Is) is the only player to have played more than 100 games in the shortest format of the game at the international level.

Speaking on achieving the milestone, Rohit said: "Firstly, I never thought I would play so many games. I am grateful for the opportunity I got in the past and till date as well. It has been a long journey since I made my debut as there had been many ups and downs. I have now understood my game. Yes, I am very happy where I stand right now," the skipper was quoted as saying by the bcci.tv.

He also admitted playing the 100th T20I game for India was a moment of pride for him.

Termed as `Hitman`, Rohit has slammed four centuries in the shortest format of the game however, he said he is not very keen to term any particular knock as a `special` one and whatever innings results in winning cause makes him happy.

"I can`t rate any of the knock as special. I have never been fond of rating any particular knock as I love all my knocks," he expressed. "I look forward to many more memorable knocks as well," Rohit added.

Rohit has been prolific in T20Is, scoring 2452 runs with four hundreds to his name and 17 fifties. on Sunday, the Mumbai batsman reclaimed the top spot in the list of highest run-scorer in T20Is during the first game against the Bangla Tigers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rohit has been trading the top spot with regular skipper Virat Kohli for some time now and it was the latter who was leading the chart with 2,450 runs to his name. Rohit was eight runs behind Kohli going into the first T20I against Bangladesh, and he had closed the gap in the first over of the game.

