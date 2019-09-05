15-year-old Shafali Verma named in India Women squad for T20Is against South Africa

Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the India Women ODI and T20I teams respectively against South Africa as per a release issued by the BCCI. The South Africa women's team will play India in a five-match T20I series in Surat followed by a three-match ODI series in Vadodara.

15-year-old Shafali Verma has been roped in to be a part of the T20I squad as what could be seen as a replacement for Mithali, who earlier announced her retirement from the shortest format of the game.

Harmanpreet is currently India's vice-captain in the ODIs while Smriti Mandhana will be Harmanpreet's deputy for the T20Is. The T20 series starts on September 24 with the last match being played on October 4. The ODI series then starts on October 9 and will go on till October 14.

India Women's ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, D Hemalatha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Priya Punia.

India Women's squad for first 3 T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi.