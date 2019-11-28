1st India vs West Indies T20I shifted from Mumbai to Hyderabad

The first T20I of the three-match series between India and West Indies, which was earlier scheduled to take place in Mumbai on December 6, has now been shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Announcing the news, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that Hyderabad will be the new venue of the T20I series opener between India and the Caribbean side.

"The 1st Paytm T20I between India and West Indies, which was scheduled to be played in Mumbai on the 6th of December, 2019 has now been shifted to Hyderabad. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will now play host to the T20I series opener between the two teams," the country's cricket board said in a press release.

The BCCI further informed that the third and final match between the two sides will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the 3rd T20I between India & West Indies on 11th December, 2019," the BCCI said.

Meanwhile, India had earlier suffered a major blow as their star opener Shikhar Dhawan and wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha ruled out of the upcoming series after suffering injuries.

While Dhawan had suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat, Wriddhiman Saha underwent surgery on his right ring finger.

India will head into the limited-overs fixtures against West Indies on the back of three-match T20I series win 2-1 and two-match Test series win 2-0 against Bangladesh.

Besides three T20Is, India and West Indies are also scheduled to play three-match ODI series, starting December 15 in Chennai.

The revised schedule of India vs West Indies series is as follows:

1st T20I: December 6 in Hyderabad

2nd T20I: December 8 in Thiruvananthapuram

3rd T20I: December 11 in Hyderabad

1st ODI: December 15 in Chennai

2nd ODI: December 18 in Visakhapatnam

3rd ODI: December 22 in Cuttack