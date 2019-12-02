971 players, including 215 capped internationals, register for IPL 2020 auction

Indian Premier League (IPL) is bracing up for yet another bumper auction on December 19 in Kolkata and a total of 971 players including 215 capped internationals are in the pool this time.

The presence of over 200 capped international players for IPL 2020 auction shows that IPL is by far the world’s biggest T20 league.

“The VIVO IPL Player Registration closed on 30th November with 971 players (713 Indian and 258 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the VIVO IPL 2020 Player Auction set to take place in Kolkata on 19th December 2019," the BCCI said in a statement.

The 971 players will fill up the available 73 spots.

Capped Indian (19 players)

Uncapped Indian (634 players)

Uncapped Indians who have played at least 1 IPL match (60 players)

Capped International (196 players)

Uncapped International (60 players)

Associate (2 players)

The auction will once again be done by Hugh Edmeades.

Of the 258 international players, Australians are in the lead with 55 cricketers, followed by South Africa with 54. There are 39 Sri Lankan players in the list, followed by 34 from West Indians, 24 from New Zealand, 22 from England and 19 from neighbouring Afghanistan.