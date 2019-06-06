close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers had offered to come out of retirement for ICC World Cup 2019, CSA refused

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the offer was made by de Villiers in May, just a day before South Africa selectors announced their final 15-member squad.

AB de Villiers had offered to come out of retirement for ICC World Cup 2019, CSA refused
File Photo

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers had offered to come out of retirement for the ongoing World Cup, but it was turned down by Cricket South Africa.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the offer was made by de Villiers in May, just a day before South Africa selectors announced their final 15-member squad for the prestigious quadrennial event.

However, South Africa team management declined the offer with a thinking that a recall would, among other things, be unfair to the squad that had been together for the past year since de Villiers announced his retirement.

The report also said that De Villiers had approached Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis, head coach Ottis Gibson and convenor of selectors Linda Zondi, where he expressed his desire to reverse his retirement and play for the team in the World Cup. However, the team management declined his offer.

There were two main reasons why the team management decided not to accept de Villiers' offer.

First, he had retired in May 2018, exactly a year before the World Cup was scheduled and, therefore, he did not fulfil the selection criteria, which included playing South African domestic cricket or international cricket in the intervening months.

Secondly, it was also felt that recalling the 35-year-old would be unfair on the players who had been performing in his absence.

Last year, de Villiers had called time on his 14-year international career with immediate effect, stating that he was "tired" and "running out of gas".

The revelation has come at a time when South Africa are having a horrid campaign in the ongoing World Cup. They have faced three defeats in the first three matches of the tournament, which included Wednesday's six-wicket loss to India at the Ageas Bowl.

In order to remain in contention for a semi-final spot, South Africa need to win all their six remaining games, starting with Monday's clash against West Indies in Southampton.

Tags:
AB de VilliersSouth AfricaICC World Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019
Next
Story

ICC defends tweeting 'King Kohli' pic, trolls Michael Vaughan

Must Watch

PT3M27S

RBI cuts repo rate by 0.25% in bid to spur growth