'Absolutely Fearless' Ravindra Jadeja Impresses Sunil Gavaskar After CSK Beat MI In IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the chief architect of his side's win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI). His three wickets on Saturday night were crucial in restricting MI for 157/8. Jadeja removed a well-settled Ishan Kishan and dangerous-looking Cameron Green to push MI on back foot. He later dismissed in-form Tilak Varma to pick his third wicket. Jadeja, who was declared the Player of the Match, impressed Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, who was covering MI vs CSK as comnentator. Gavaskar said that Jadeja is fearless just like his captain MS Dhoni.

Like his captain, Jadeja is absolutely fearless. Green's catch is like making a possibility out of the improbable. No matter how much you praise this player, it is less," Gavaskar told Star Sports. Gavaskar also praised CSK batter Ajinkya Rahane, who smashed IPL 2023's fastest half century, bringing it up in only 19 balls. His finished with 61 off 27 balls that helped CSK Chase down the target with 11 balls remaining in the innings.

Praising the Mumbai-born batter, Gavaskar said that Rahane was the show-stopper on the night. "But the show-stopper of the evening was a Mumbai boy albeit in CSK's yellow jersey, Rahane - who played a knock for the ages. Playing his first game for CSK, the India cricketer made everyone fall in love with his classical stroke play, again,” Gavaskar added.

CSK have jumped back into top 4 in the IPL 2023 Points Table with two back-to-back wins. CSK had earlier beaten Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first home clash of the season. Ruturaj Gaikwad's god form, Jadeja's all-round show, Dhoni's leadership have contributed immensely to success of the team in the early part of the tournament.