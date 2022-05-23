हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actor Aamir Khan expresses desire to play for MS Dhoni's CSK in IPL 2023, says THIS

It is noteworthy that Aamir has made this kind of video message for other franchises as well. It is part of the promotional activities for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Actor Aamir Khan expresses desire to play for MS Dhoni&#039;s CSK in IPL 2023, says THIS
Source/Twitter

Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan has expressed his desire to play for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. CSK's official fan page posted a video on social media earlier today in which Aamir Khan spoke about his love for the franchise. In the video, he mentioned that he is really fond of Dhoni and is very excited to see him lead CSK again next year. 

"All my love to the Whistle Podu army and all CSK fans. Thank you so much, you guys felt that I could be in your team and that was a big honour. I was very moved and touched. Thank you for your love," Aamir said. 

"It will be an honour to play in yellow. It will be an honour for me to play under Mahi. I am a huge fan of his and the first time I saw him, I felt here's a guy who is calm on the exterior, but there's a storm brewing inside, which you can't see. The good news is that he said he's going to play next season. You all can see me in the nets and if I'm good enough, then I'm expecting you all to really start whistling," the 57-year-old actor added. 

It is noteworthy that Aamir has made this kind of video message for other franchises as well. It is part of the promotional activities for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The trailer of the movie will be launched during the final of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The highly-awaited film is set to hit theatres on August 11, 2022.

A few days ago, a video of Aamir Khan went viral on social media, in which he was asking for a chance to play in any IPL team, in response to which Ravi Shastri called his footwork weak.

