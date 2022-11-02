After IND vs BAN, can Babar Azam's Pakistan still QUALIFY for T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals? Check here

Team India pulled off a brilliant, comeback win over Bangladesh to stay in hunt for the semi-finals in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to bowl first. India, backed by fifties from comeback man KL Rahul and in-form Virat Kohli, put up 184/6 in their alloted 20 overs. Bangladesh looked all set to chase down the target. Thanks to a brilliant start by Litton Das, Bangladesh reached 66/0 after the end of 7 overs before it begun to rain at the Adelaide Oval. It seemed that the match will be washed out but it was not to be. The rain stopped and as per DLS method, Bangladesh then needed 85 to win off 54 balls as the match was reduced to 16-overs per side contest.

India began to pull things back from there thanks to a stunning throw from KL Rahul from the deep that saw the back of dangerous Das. Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami and other spinners bowled well to take India home with 5 runs to win.

With the win, Rohit Sharma's Team India have jumped to top of points table with 3 wins from 4 matches. They now have 6 points. It must be noted that they have not yet qualified for the semi-finals. They need to beat Zimbabwe in their last group clash to make the semis. That pretty much puts an end to Pakistan's contest.

Can Pakistan still qualify for T20 WC semis?

One way to put it is, Pakistan are not yet out of the T20 World Cup 2022. From Group 2 only one team has been officially ruled out and that team is Netherlands, with just 1 win from 4 matches and just 1 match left in this competition. Pakistan have 2 points from 3 games and they can, at best, get to 6 points. Bangladesh too can get to just 6 points as they have 4 points from 4 matches. They have one match left. South Africa are on 5 points from 3 games and they have 2 matches left. In this scenario, there is no way Pakistan can make it to the semis with just 2 points right now.