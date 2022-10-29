Pakistan find itself in a tough situation in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after back-to-back defats against India and Zimbabwe. They are placed fifth in the points table just ahead of the Netherlands. Both countries have lost two matches but as Men in Green lost both their matches on the last ball of the game their net run rate was not hampered. Babar Azam's side has an NRR of -0.050 while on the other hand, the Netherlands have an NRR of -1.625. India and South Africa are placed first and second in the points table of Group 2 while Zimbabwe and Bangladesh are third and fourth. Can Babar Azam's side qualify for the semi-finals? It is very much dependent on Team India.

The Men in Green have Three matches to be played still and in order to qualify for the semifinals, Pakistan need to win all their remaining matches in spectacular fashion so they end up with a better net rate than the other sides. However, if any of the other sides end up with a better net run rate and more than six points, in the end, Pakistan will be out of contention to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.

How can Pakistan qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals?

In order to keep their hopes alive for qualification in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan need to win their fixtures with a good margin. On the other hand, Team India have gained four points with an impressive net rate of 1.425. India have 3 games remaining as well against South Africa (October 30), Bangladesh (November 2) and Zimbabwe (November 6). Rohit Sharma and co need to win at least two of their three remaining matches to qualify.

The crucial game will be Pakistan vs South Africa for both sides as the Proteas have 3 points from 2 matches with one win and one no result. They are currently second in the group standings and the clash in November will be very crucial given that the nations will be fighting it out on that day for the knockout spot.