topStories
NewsCricket
PAKISTAN T20 WORLD CUP 2022 QUALIFICATION SCENARIO

How can Team India help Pakistan qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals? - Check Details

The Men in Green have three matches to be played still and in order to qualify for the semifinals, Pakistan need to win all their remaining matches in spectacular fashion so they end up with a better net rate than the other sides.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

How can Team India help Pakistan qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals? - Check Details

Pakistan find itself in a tough situation in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after back-to-back defats against India and Zimbabwe. They are placed fifth in the points table just ahead of the Netherlands. Both countries have lost two matches but as Men in Green lost both their matches on the last ball of the game their net run rate was not hampered. Babar Azam's side has an NRR of -0.050 while on the other hand, the Netherlands have an NRR of -1.625. India and South Africa are placed first and second in the points table of Group 2 while Zimbabwe and Bangladesh are third and fourth. Can Babar Azam's side qualify for the semi-finals? It is very much dependent on Team India.

Also Read: Team India need to be aware of THESE South African bowlers: Dale Steyn

The Men in Green have Three matches to be played still and in order to qualify for the semifinals, Pakistan need to win all their remaining matches in spectacular fashion so they end up with a better net rate than the other sides. However, if any of the other sides end up with a better net run rate and more than six points, in the end, Pakistan will be out of contention to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. 

How can Pakistan qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals?

In order to keep their hopes alive for qualification in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan need to win their fixtures with a good margin. On the other hand, Team India have gained four points with an impressive net rate of 1.425. India have 3 games remaining as well against South Africa (October 30), Bangladesh (November 2) and Zimbabwe (November 6). Rohit Sharma and co need to win at least two of their three remaining matches to qualify.

Also Read: Not Virat Kohli but THIS Indian is the BEST batsman for Gautam Gambhir - Check

The crucial game will be Pakistan vs South Africa for both sides as the Proteas have 3 points from 2 matches with one win and one no result. They are currently second in the group standings and the clash in November will be very crucial given that the nations will be fighting it out on that day for the knockout spot.

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Qualification ScenarioPakistan Qualification ScenarioT20 World Cup 2022T20 world cup 2022 news updateT20 world cup 2022 newsT20 world cup 2022 updatePAK qualification senariopakistan semifinal chances

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series