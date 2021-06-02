After nailing 'crossbar' challenge, WATCH Virat Kohli end the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Virat Kohli is known to be an avid football follower and his latest video on social media, in which the cricketer "accidentally" nails the crossbar challenge, gives the fans a glimpse of his skills with the foot.

The Indian men's cricket team skipper, who is also the co-owner of FC Goa, on numerous ocassions has expressed his love towards the sport.

Now an old video of the Indian skipper is doing rounds on Instagram, in which the 32-year-old settles the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate and also reveals why he believes one to be the better than the other.

Responding to a question on his favourite sportsperson, Kohli picks Ronaldo and says that he appreciates the former Manchester United player's way of shutting down critics with his performances.

Kohli then adds that he also lauds the Portuguese's mental strength and says the Juventus forward has the will to work hard and the desire to keep producing match-winning performances.

Kohli, who himself is a believer of hard-work, said these are the qualities that define a true athlete and he is in "awe" of Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who is also regarded as GOAT (greatest of all time) in the cricketing circuit, feels Messi, on the other hand, posses natural and unreal abilities, thus making him the best in this business.

Here is the video: