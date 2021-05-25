Team India skipper Virat Kohli ‘accidentally’ nails crossbar challenge, video goes viral - WATCH

It’s no hidden fact that the Team India skipper Virat Kohli loves to play football during training and in his spare time. The prolific batsman has expressed his love for the beautiful game time and again and he is often seen playing football while training for India or his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

On Tuesday (May 25), Kohli took to Twitter to flaunt his footballing skills by sharing a video of an ‘accidental’ crossbar challenge.

In the viral video, the 32-year-old cricketer takes a free-kick that hits the crossbar. The caption of the post read “Accidental crossbar challenge”.

Accidental crossbar challenge pic.twitter.com/koeSSKGQeb — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 25, 2021

Interestingly, Kohli had also featured in a charity match between All Hearts and All Stars which was played a few years back. He led All Hearts team comprising of cricketers against Ranbir Kapoor’s All Stars team to a 7-3 win. Kohli even scored the last goal of the match in the 92nd minute of the game.

Meanwhile, the Indian captain will soon be seen playing against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final to be held in England starting June 18. With little over three weeks left for the Test to start, Kohli would look to extend their dominance as the No. 1 team in Tests by winning the first-ever World Championship title. New Zealand on the other hand will play a couple of Test matches against England before going into the final.