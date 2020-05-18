Ajinkya Rahane takes up Yuvraj Singh's 'Keep It Up' challenge with pink ball

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane became the latest cricketer from the country to join former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's 'Keep It Up' challenge that is currently doing rounds on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 31-year-old posted a video of him juggling the ball with the edge of the bat.

However, what caught the attention of everyone was Rahane bouncing the pink ball instead of white or red ball.

Earlier, former Indian cricketer and former head coach Anil Kumble also completed the 'Keep It Up' challenge after being nominated for the same by former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Kumble did the challenge by bringing in his own modification. The former cricketer couldn't find a bat and decided to ace the challenge with a folded wrist.

Earlier, Indian opener Rohit Sharma took the challenge to all new level by juggling the ball using the handle of his bat.

The Indian opener also vowed to stay at home as long as it is required amid pandemic while also nominating Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane to take up the challenge.

There you go @YUVSTRONG12! I’m committed to staying at home. I further nominate @ShreyasIyer15, @RishabhPant17 and @ajinkyarahane88 to innovate and commit to staying home. pic.twitter.com/P3LlCIJHma — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 17, 2020

Earlier this week, Yuvraj Singh kickstarted 'Keep It Up' challenge on social media.He shared a video of himself bouncing the ball with the edge of the bat and nominated legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Indian opener Rohit Sharma and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh to take up the challenge.

Tendulkar soon took to his official Instagram account and posted a video of him taking Yuvraj Singh's new challenge, but acing the same with a unique twist as he completed the challenge with a blindfold. However, Tendulkar soon revealed how he did the challenge so easily in the second video and asked Yuvraj to follow the same.

On a related note, Rahane was set to represent Delhi Capitals in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was originally slated to take place from March 24 to May 29. However, the IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in April due to coronavirus crises.