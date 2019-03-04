Amid India-Pakistan World Cup clash uncertainty, BCCI to discuss ICC's stand on terrorism

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will convene a meeting on March 7 to discuss International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to turn down the request of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to sever ties with countries from which "terrorism emanates".

In the wake of the recent Pulwama terror attack, the BCCI wrote a letter to the world's cricket governing body requesting the ICC and its member nations to boycott nations which harbour terror.

However, the ICC on Sunday ruled out the same saying that it has no role to play in matters like these.

"There was no chance that anything like that would have happened. The ICC chairman made it clear that the decision to ostracize a nation is taken at the government level and ICC had no rule. The BCCI knew it all along but still took a chance," a BCCI official had told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

According to ANI sources, the BCCI CoA will now discuss the matter later this week.

In the letter, the BCCI had not made any specific reference to Pakistan, which has been accused of harbouring terrorists by India.

With India slated to play against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup group clash on June 16, there have been demands from a huge section of the society to boycott the match following the Pulwama attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.