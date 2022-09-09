Anushka Sharma tells Virat Kohli ‘FOREVER WITH YOU’ after maiden T20 ton, Dhanashree Verma and Varun Dhawan react

Former India captain Virat Kohli ended a 1,020-day drought to score an international century, hammering 122 off 61 balls as India defeated Afghanistan in their final Super 4 clash at Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Thursday (September 8). Kohli dedicated his 71st international ton and maiden T20I century to wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

“I know there was a lot of stuff going outside. And I kissed my ring. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That’s Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well. When you have someone next to you having conversations putting things in perspective, like Anushka has been... When I came back I was not desperate. Six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was,” Kohli said after scoring the hundred on Thursday.

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma also posted a romantic message for husband Kohli after the century. The post is already going viral with over 1.7 million likes. “Forever with you through any and everything,” the caption of the post by Anushka on Instagram.

The post was commented by Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife and Bollywood choreographer Dhanashree Verma and Bollywood star Varun Dhawan as well.

Indian batter Virat Kohli completed his much-anticipated 71st international century and powered India to a massive 212/2 in their 20 overs during their last Super Four clash against Afghanistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Indian stand-in skipper KL Rahul said that Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for the side and his work ethic, attitude and mindset did not change for those two and half years or so when he could not score a century.

“Virat scoring runs is a huge bonus for us. He must be pleased with his batting today. He has been working on his game since the last 2-3 series and it has come off beautifully. If you play 2-3 innings like this, you get confidence. Happy he could play that way. It is not like he can hit hundreds only when he is opening. If he can bat at number three then also he can score centuries and it is about the role the team wants him to play. Today he played his role beautifully. He will play his next role in the next series with good performances, no question mark about that,” said Rahul during a post-match press conference.