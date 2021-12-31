हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Ashes 2021-22: Australian batter Travis Head tests positive for COVID-19, will miss 4th Test

Head would remain in Melbourne and isolate for seven days, making him unavailable for the next Test beginning on January 5.

Ashes 2021-22: Australian batter Travis Head tests positive for COVID-19, will miss 4th Test
(Source: Twitter)

Australia batsman Travis Head will miss the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney next week after testing positive for COVID-19, Cricket Australia said.

Head would remain in Melbourne and isolate for seven days, making him unavailable for the next Test beginning on January 5.

"As part of our testing procedures, we are PCR testing players, their families and our support staff daily," a CA spokesperson said. 

"Unfortunately, Travis returned a positive COVID-19 result earlier today. Thankfully, he is asymptomatic at this stage. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth men`s Ashes Test in Hobart."

Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis have been called in as additional cover.

Australia have already won the five-match series after victory in Melbourne gave the home side an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Head was instrumental in Australia`s win in the first Test at the Gabba, scoring 152 runs from 148 balls.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketTravis HeadAshesAshes 2021-22COVID-19
Next
Story

Quinton de Kock retires from Test cricket with immediate effect, here's why

Must Watch

PT5M12S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Dec 30, 2021