IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: In the all-important clash between India and Pakistan, Rohit Sharma who was struggling for runs finally gound his touch with a blistering 28 made off just 16 balls that included 3 fours and 2 sixes respectively. Rohit started the innings on a positive note, thrashing Pakistn's pacer all over the park. This is the new approach that Indan batters have adopted, which is to go after the bowling, right from the word go.

Rohit, however, was dismissed in the last over before Powerplay came to an end. Rohit wanted to pull, but the ball took the leading edge and went high up in the air. He could have been saved had Khusdhil Shah not kept his eyes on the ball. He and Fakhar Zaman were seen eyeing for the catch and almost crashed into each other. A very similar event had happened during a India vs Pakistan clash a few years ago when Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik had been involved in a catch that was eventually dropped. Even then the ball had gone higher up in the air and when it came down, both Malik and Ajmal though the other fielder was going to catch it.

However, on this occasion, Khusdhil managed to hang on to the catch despite the confusion between him and Fakhar

Taking a dig at the Pakistani fielding, former Indian spinner Amit Mishra shared both the pictures on Twitter and wrote: "A good change for Pakistan.. They have really improved their fielding."

