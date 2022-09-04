India vs Pakistan match T20 Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Babar Azam wins toss and opts to bowl, Deepak Hooda is back for India
Check India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup Match in Dubai Live Cricket Score and Updates from Super 4 match of tournament on Sunday (September 4) HERE.
India will take on Pakistan for the second time in a span of 10 days, as they begin their campaign in the Super 4 of the Asia Cup on Sunday (September 4). Both teams will look to make a winning start to their Super four campaign. India will look to continue their winning spree in the tournament with wins over Pakistan and Hong Kong in their previous matches.
Meanwhile, Pakistan will be wary of the good record of India against them in the last five T20Is. India has managed to secure wins in the last four matches of the five played between the two sides. With both sides facing injury concerns, it will be interesting to see how their playing 11 shapes up.
Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Asia Cup with a knee injury, while Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is out for the game with a side strain. India will again face the dilemma of choosing between Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik, with the former bringing in the X-factor, while the latter being in great form as a finisher.
The Indian management would be happy with the performance of Virat Kohli in the last match, with opener KL Rahul also spending some much required time in the middle.
Playing XI - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Toss update - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan win the toss and Babar Azam elects to bowl first.
Rohit Sharma: Hardik is back, Deepak Hooda gets a game and Ravi Bishnoi is playing.
Pitch report - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Wasim Akram vs Irfan Pathan - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Virat Kohli could join Rohit Sharma in THIS elite club - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Deepak Chahar bowls in nets - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Wasim Akram makes a BIG statement - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Jasprit Bumrah posts INSPIRING note - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Meme war begins - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Babar, Surya, Rizwan in close race to become No 1 T20 batter - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
India Predicted XI - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan Predicted XI - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Former PAK player on Kohli - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel or Deepak Hooda to replace Ravindra Jadeja?
Match Day
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming details, TV Timing
