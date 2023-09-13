Asia Cup 2023: Afghan Mystery Girl Celebrates Team India’s 41-Run Win Over Sri Lanka In Super 4 Match, See PIC

Team India has been receiving unexpected support from across the border from as far off as Afghanistan during their Asia Cup 2023 campaign in Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma’s side posted their second win in successive days – hammering Sri Lanka by 41 runs on Tuesday to book their place in the Asia Cup 2023 Final on Sunday (September 17).

Afghanistan mystery girl Wazhma Ayoubi has taken social media by storm, not only for her gorgeous look, but the way she has been supporting the Indian cricket team over the last week. On Tuesday night, she posted another picture of herself on social media platform ‘X’, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “Bharat wins by 41 runs”.

Check Wazhma Ayoubi’s post HERE…

Wazhma Ayoubi is a model, business owner and philanthropist based out of Dubai. Born in Afghanistan in 1995, she left the country which was in political turmoil.

Wazhma owns the fashion brand ‘LAMAN’ and hopes to act in Bollywood someday. After Afghanistan were knocked out, Wazhma turned into fan of her second ‘home’ team – India. She cheered for the ‘Men In Blue’ vs Pakistan and Nepal during the group fixtures.

On Sunday and Monday, September 10 and 11, when India played Pakistan in the Super 4s, Wazhma supported India again. She congratulated Rohit Sharma and Co after the team thumped Pakistan by a massive margin of 228 runs.

Wazhma did not just congratulate India for the win, but also chose her words smartly. Instead of saying ‘India’, Wazhma wrote ‘Bharat’ to congratulate Rohit Sharma’s side.

Meanwhile, Team India captain Rohit Sharma was pleased to come out of a tough encounter against Sri Lanka with a win under his belt. “For us also to play a game like that under pressure on a slightly challenging pitch. It was challenging in a lot of aspects. We are definitely looking to play on pitches like this to see what we can achieve, we might as well come here and play on pitches like these,” Rohit Sharma said after the match on Tuesday.

On bowling of Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma said, “He has worked really hard in his bowling for the last couple of years. It doesn’t happen overnight and it’s pleasing to see. He looked like taking a wicket off every ball. Was not an easy target to defend as the pitch got easier at the end and we had to put it consistently in one area and I think we did quite well.”

Team India have booked their place in the Asia Cup 2023 Final and will play Bangladesh in their final Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.