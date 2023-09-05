trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658283
Big Blow For Bangladesh Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s As Najmul Shanto Ruled Out

Shanto has undoubtedly been the standout performer for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023.

In a major setback for the Bangladesh cricket team, their star batsman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 due to a severe hamstring injury. Shanto, who was in remarkable form throughout the tournament, suffered the injury during his memorable century against Afghanistan on Sunday. The news of Shanto's injury was confirmed the following day after an MRI scan revealed a muscle tear in his left hamstring. The team's medical staff, led by national team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan, recommended that Shanto rest to preserve him for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which is just around the corner.


Physio's Statement

Bayjedul Islam Khan stated, "The player had complained of hamstring pain during batting and could not field. We had an MRI scan done confirming a muscle tear. As a precaution, Shanto will not take any further part in the tournament and will be returning home to start rehab and prepare for the World Cup."

Shanto's Asia Cup Performance

Shanto has undoubtedly been the standout performer for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023. He started the tournament with a patient 89 against Sri Lanka, providing his team with a competitive total. His shining moment came in the match against Afghanistan, where he played a brilliant century, helping Bangladesh reach their third-highest total in Men's ODIs.

Litton Das Steps In

To fill the void left by Shanto's absence, Litton Das, who was initially excluded from the original squad due to illness, has arrived in Lahore to join the team. Das's return after recovering from a fever comes as a significant boost to the squad. His inclusion will be crucial as Bangladesh aims to maintain their competitive edge in the Asia Cup.

