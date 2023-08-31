Just two more days and the much-awaited India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The mini-battle between the two team players is already causing a lot of mayhem on social media. During the old days, it was Sachin vs. Afridi, now it's Babar Azam vs. Virat Kohli. Even though Kohli is way more senior than Babar at the moment, fans are very quick to react to every century the Pakistan skipper scores to open conversations/debates about the two and who is better.

However, the visuals of the pair meeting on the cricket field do not relate to anything that happens on the internet. Both Kohli and Babar are often seen sharing warm handshakes along with a lot of respect. (WATCH: Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed Involved In Heated Exchange Over Desperation To Reach ODI Hundred)

Watch the video here:

Babar Azam on Virat Kohli:



"When a player like Virat praises you, it gives you confidence".pic.twitter.com/LlhEhbnYXd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 31, 2023

"It feels very good when someone passes comments like that about you. Virat Kohli's comments about me were pleasant, that was a very proud moment for me and it felt very good. Some things and some praises give you confidence," Babar told Star Sports.

Virat even called Babar a 'top batter across formats' after Pakistan defeated India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Babar also wished Kohli during his bad run of form a couple of months later.

"I went to meet him during the 2019 World Cup. He was at his peak then and is there now as well. I wanted to take (learn) something from him. I got to learn a lot. I asked him some questions which I needed answers to and he explained everything very nicely," added the Pakistan captain.